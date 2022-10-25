Russian runner stripped of 2012 Olympics title for doping

Ten years after the London Olympics, 400-meter hurdles champion Natalya Antyukh has been disqualified for doping

AP MONACO:
October 24, 2022 23:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia’s Natalya Antyukh celebrates after winning the women’s 400m hurdles final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in August 2012. | Photo Credit: Reuters

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian runner Natalya Antyukh was disqualified on Monday from her 400-meter hurdles win at the 2012 London Olympics for doping, and Lashinda Demus of the United States is set to be upgraded to the gold medal.

The new ruling based on historical evidence recovered from a Moscow testing laboratory database further disqualified Antyukh in all of her events from July 15, 2012 through June 29, 2013, track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said.

At the 2012 Olympics, on August 8, Demus finished 0.07 seconds behind the Russian winner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Now aged 39, Demus is in line to become an Olympic champion for the first time and get a gold medal from the International Olympic Committee to add to her world title won in 2011.

The bronze medalist 10 years ago, Zuzana Hejnová of the Czech Republic should be upgraded to silver, and the bronze is set to go to Kaliese Spencer of Jamaica.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The AIU did not specify evidence against Antyukh from the Moscow database that was part of a years-long standoff between the World Anti-Doping Agency and Russian authorities.

The latest case was prosecuted at national level in Russia and can be appealed, the Monaco-based AIU said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
sport
Russia
London Olympics 2012

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app