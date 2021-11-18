SportMonaco 18 November 2021 22:46 IST
Russian doping suspension extended
Updated: 18 November 2021 22:46 IST
World Athletics voted to maintain the ban
Russia's doping suspension from track and field was extended into a seventh year, with cautious praise for reformers and a warning that not everyone supports their changes.
World Athletics voted to maintain the suspension, which was first imposed in November 2015, at its congress. The sport's governing body didn't give a breakdown of the voting totals.
