Russian doping suspension extended

Monaco

18 November 2021 22:46 IST

World Athletics voted to maintain the ban

Russia's doping suspension from track and field was extended into a seventh year, with cautious praise for reformers and a warning that not everyone supports their changes.

World Athletics voted to maintain the suspension, which was first imposed in November 2015, at its congress. The sport's governing body didn't give a breakdown of the voting totals.

Advertising

Advertising