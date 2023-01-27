ADVERTISEMENT

Russia says any attempts to oust it from global sports over Ukraine will fail

January 27, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - New Delhi

Some sports bodies have suspended Russian teams or athletes in protest against Moscow’s war in Ukraine

Reuters

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova. Zakharova said on Friday that any attempt to squeeze Moscow out of the international sport because of what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine was “doomed to fail.” | Photo Credit: AP

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday that any attempt to squeeze Moscow out of international sport because of what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine was “doomed to fail.”

Since Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February last year, some sports bodies have suspended Russian teams or athletes to protest against Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Kyiv said earlier on Friday that Ukraine did not rule out boycotting the Olympic Games if Russian and Belarusian athletes were allowed to compete in the Paris 2024 Games.

