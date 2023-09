Rushendra and Sree Rakshitha emerge as junior National badminton champions

September 12, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - BENGALURU:

The Telengana duo of Rushendra Thirupathi and S. Sree Rakshitha emerged the boys’ and girls’ singles champions respectively at the Yonex-Sunrise 46th Junior National Badminton Championship here on Tuesday.

The results (finals): Singles: Boys: Rushendra Thirupathi (TS) bt Samarveer (Chg) 21-18, 18-21, 21-16; girls: S. Sree Rakshitha (TS) bt Anmol Kharb (Har) 9-21, 21-13, 21-18.

Doubles: Boys: Nicholas Nathan Raj & Tushar Suveer (Kar) bt Bhavya Chhabra & Param Choudhary (Del) 7-21, 21-11, 21-13; girls: Radhika Sharma & Tanvi Sharma (Pun) bt Gayatri Rawat & Mansa Rawat (Utk) 21-15 14-21 21-18.

Mixed doubles: K. Satwik Reddy & Vaishnavi Khadkekar (TS) bt Samarveer (Chg) & Radhika Sharma (Pun) 14-21, 22-20, 21-18.

