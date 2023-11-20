ADVERTISEMENT

Ruling Star, Alexander, Opus One and Groovin shine

November 20, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Racing Correspondent

Ruling Star, Alexander, Opus One and Groovin shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 20).

Outer sand

800m: Anzio (Koshi Kumar), Kings Walk (S. Kabdhar) 55.5, 600/41. They are in fine trim. Royal Icon (Farhan Alam), Augusta (Ram Nandan) 54.5, 600/39. Former finished three lengths in front. Sheer Elegance (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. Worked well.

1000m: Bella Noir (rb), Angavai (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/47. Former finished three lengths in front. Golden Marina (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/46. Moved freely. Senora Bianca (rb) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44. Handy. Opus One (Koshi Kumar), Groovin (Shyam Kumar) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41.5. They impressed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Inner sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Dali - Reflection) (rb) 47. Easy. Cold Pursuit (Shyam Kumar) 46.5.

800m: Marquita (M. Bhaskar) 54, 600/39.5. Unextended. Montelena (Shyam Kumar) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Multitude - Secrecy) (Inayat), Emperor Ashoka (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. They finished level. Sinatra (C. Brisson) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. A 2-y-o (Dali - Sheer Elation) (Inayat), a 2-y-o (Multitude - Long Beach) (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. They shaped well. Raffinato (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Ruling Star (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (S. Imran) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/37. They pleased. Torbert (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44. Handy. A 2-y-o (Dali-Real Queen) (Inayat) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Amarone (Koshi Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Black Label (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Sunday Warrior (rb) 1-11, 800/58, 600/44.5. Worked well.

1200m: A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Darkyila) (R. Manish), Ancourage (rb) 1-27.5, 1000/1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. Former showed out. Dedicate (Hindu Singh) 1-33, (1200-600) 43.5. Easy. Eternal Pearl (S. Imran), Preakness (M. Bhaskar) 1-31.5, 1000/1-14, 800/57, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished half a length in front. Little Wonder (Shyam Kumar), UglyTruth (Koshi Kumar) 1-27, 1000/1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42. Latter who was four lengths behind at the start finished level. Happiness (Inayat) 1-32, (1200-600) 44. Eased up.

Noted on Sunday (Nov. 19)

Outer sand:

600m: (Win Legend - Twice Over) (P. Vikram), John Wick (S.J. Moulin) 47.5. Both the 2-y-olds moved freely.

800m: Santamarina Star (rb) 57, 600/43. Handy. Bertha (M. Bhaskar) 1-2.5, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Dedicate (Hindu Singh), Imperial Gesture (R.S. Bhati) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. They moved freely. Gold Fame (rb) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Albinus (P. Vikram) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/41.5. Responded well to the urgings. Starkova (S.J. Moulin) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Dazzling Princess (Koshi Kumar), Blue Eyed Boy (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. They were easy and finished level. Sierra Dela Plata (rb) 1-7, 800/54.5, 600/42. Extended in the last part. Dear Lady (P. Vikram) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42.5. Pushed. Samurai Blue (S.J. Moulin) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Worked well.

1200m: Trevalius (S.J. Moulin) 1-25.5, 1000/1-11, 800/58, 600/44. Strode out well.

Inner sand:

800m: Radiant Joy (rb) 58, 600/44.5. Unextended.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Dali - Real Queen) (R. Manish) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. Moved well. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. Glorious Sunshine (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Gandolfini (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Mock race (1,400m): Something Royal (Antony Raj), Brilliant Lady (S. Imran), Terminator (M. Bhaskar), Dark Son (Inayat), Sensations (S.J. Moulin) and Voyager (P. Siddaraju) Dist, 2-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 29.45s.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US