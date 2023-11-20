Ruling Star, Alexander, Opus One and Groovin shine

November 20, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Ruling Star, Alexander, Opus One and Groovin shone when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Nov. 20).

Outer sand

800m: Anzio (Koshi Kumar), Kings Walk (S. Kabdhar) 55.5, 600/41. They are in fine trim. Royal Icon (Farhan Alam), Augusta (Ram Nandan) 54.5, 600/39. Former finished three lengths in front. Sheer Elegance (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. Worked well.

1000m: Bella Noir (rb), Angavai (rb) 1-16.5, 800/1-0, 600/47. Former finished three lengths in front. Golden Marina (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/46. Moved freely. Senora Bianca (rb) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44. Handy. Opus One (Koshi Kumar), Groovin (Shyam Kumar) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41.5. They impressed.

Inner sand:

600m: A 2-y-o (Dali - Reflection) (rb) 47. Easy. Cold Pursuit (Shyam Kumar) 46.5.

800m: Marquita (M. Bhaskar) 54, 600/39.5. Unextended. Montelena (Shyam Kumar) 1-2.5, 600/47.5. Easy.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Multitude - Secrecy) (Inayat), Emperor Ashoka (rb) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46.5. They finished level. Sinatra (C. Brisson) 1-15.5, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Easy. A 2-y-o (Dali - Sheer Elation) (Inayat), a 2-y-o (Multitude - Long Beach) (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. They shaped well. Raffinato (rb) 1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Ruling Star (M. Bhaskar), Alexander (S. Imran) 1-6, 800/51.5, 600/37. They pleased. Torbert (rb) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44. Handy. A 2-y-o (Dali-Real Queen) (Inayat) 1-11.5, 800/58.5, 600/43.5. Moved on the bit. Amarone (Koshi Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/46. Easy. Black Label (rb) 1-15.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Sunday Warrior (rb) 1-11, 800/58, 600/44.5. Worked well.

1200m: A 2-y-o (Lord Admiral - Darkyila) (R. Manish), Ancourage (rb) 1-27.5, 1000/1-10.5, 800/55.5, 600/42. Former showed out. Dedicate (Hindu Singh) 1-33, (1200-600) 43.5. Easy. Eternal Pearl (S. Imran), Preakness (M. Bhaskar) 1-31.5, 1000/1-14, 800/57, 600/42. Former started three lengths behind and finished half a length in front. Little Wonder (Shyam Kumar), UglyTruth (Koshi Kumar) 1-27, 1000/1-9.5, 800/55, 600/42. Latter who was four lengths behind at the start finished level. Happiness (Inayat) 1-32, (1200-600) 44. Eased up.

Noted on Sunday (Nov. 19)

Outer sand:

600m: (Win Legend - Twice Over) (P. Vikram), John Wick (S.J. Moulin) 47.5. Both the 2-y-olds moved freely.

800m: Santamarina Star (rb) 57, 600/43. Handy. Bertha (M. Bhaskar) 1-2.5, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Dedicate (Hindu Singh), Imperial Gesture (R.S. Bhati) 1-17.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. They moved freely. Gold Fame (rb) 1-8, 800/55, 600/42.5. In fine trim. Albinus (P. Vikram) 1-7.5, 800/53, 600/41.5. Responded well to the urgings. Starkova (S.J. Moulin) 1-8, 800/54.5, 600/42. Moved impressively. Dazzling Princess (Koshi Kumar), Blue Eyed Boy (rb) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46.5. They were easy and finished level. Sierra Dela Plata (rb) 1-7, 800/54.5, 600/42. Extended in the last part. Dear Lady (P. Vikram) 1-7, 800/54, 600/42.5. Pushed. Samurai Blue (S.J. Moulin) 1-13, 800/56.5, 600/41.5. Worked well.

1200m: Trevalius (S.J. Moulin) 1-25.5, 1000/1-11, 800/58, 600/44. Strode out well.

Inner sand:

800m: Radiant Joy (rb) 58, 600/44.5. Unextended.

1000m: A 2-y-o (Dali - Real Queen) (R. Manish) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. Moved well. Conscious Keeper (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45.5. Easy. Glorious Sunshine (rb) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46. Moved freely. Gandolfini (rb) 1-17, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Mock race (1,400m): Something Royal (Antony Raj), Brilliant Lady (S. Imran), Terminator (M. Bhaskar), Dark Son (Inayat), Sensations (S.J. Moulin) and Voyager (P. Siddaraju) Dist, 2-1/4 and 1-3/4. 1m, 29.45s.