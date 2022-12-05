  1. EPaper
Qatar World Cup 2022

Ruling Goddess and Speed Seven please

December 05, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - BENGALURU:

Ruling Goddess and Speed Seven pleased when the horses were exercised here on Monday morning (Dec. 5)

Inner sand:

1000m: Step To Destiny (B. Paswan), Elusive Girl (Qureshi) 1-9, 600/39.5. Former started two lengths behind and finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand:

600m: Divine Ray (R. Pradeep) 42.5. Moved well.

1000m: Speed Seven (Rozario) 1-11.5, 600/44.5. Pleased.

1600m: Ruling Goddess (Shreyas) 2-0, 1,400/1-41, 1,200/1-26, 1,000/1-11, 600/43. Moved impressively.

Race grass — Dec. 4:

1000m: Twinkle Feet (Salman K) 1-7, 600/39. Pleased.

Outer sand:

600m: Super Kind (rb) 42.5. Fit for the fray.

1200m: Elpenor (Shreyas), Pazel (rb) 1-28, 1,000/1-13, 600/43.5. Former finished five lengths ahead.

1400m: King Of War (rb) 1-40, 1,200/1-25, 1,000/1-11, 600/41.5. A good display. Serdar (S. John) 1-39.5, 1,200/1-23, 1,000/1-9, 60041.5. Moved fluently. Faith Of Success (S. John) 1-43, 1,200/1-27, 1,000/1-12, 600/42. Strode out well. All Attraction (Shreyas) 1-36.5, 1,200/1-22.5, 1,000/1-9, 600/41. An excellent display.

1600m: Mirra (S. John) 1-58, 1,400/1-38.5, 1,200/1-24, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. A fine display. Dragon’s Gold (R. Pradeep) 1-57.5, 1,400/1-37.5, 1,200/-1-23.5, 1,000/1-9.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively.

