Ruhaan to participate in FDA selection programme 

Ruhaan Alva

Bengaluru teenager Ruhaan Alva has been chosen to participate in the 2022 Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA) selection programme at the Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia, from September 26 to 28. The 16-year old, who is supported by JK Tyre, is the only Indian racer to be chosen for the Asia-Pacific and Oceania regional selection programme which will be attended by 24 drivers from seven countries — Australia, New Zealand, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia and Japan — in the 14-17 years age-group. Ruhaan, a multiple-time National karting champion, said: “I am really excited to have been selected for the FDA selection programme. While it is a big step forward for me while pursuing my dream, it will be a very challenging three days in Malaysia, but I will give my best.” At the end of the three-day session, two drivers may be possibly selected to attend the FDA’s Scouting World Finals in Maranello, Italy, where they will compete with drivers from other regions in a bid for a potential place in the FDA for 2023.