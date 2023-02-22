Rudrankksh Patil wins air rifle gold in Cairo World Cup

February 22, 2023 04:28 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - NEW DELHI

World champion Rudrankksh Patil beat Maximilian Ulbrich of Germany 16-8 for the gold in men’s air rifle in the shooting World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, on Tuesday.

It was the second gold in the current World Cup for Mr. Rudrankksh as he had earlier with the mixed air rifle gold with Narmada Nithin.

Qualification topper Miran Maricic (631.9) of Croatia missed the chance to fight for the gold by 0.1 point and had to settle for the bronze.

Shahu Tushar Mane, competing in the RPO section, shot the second best qualification score of 630.9.

Divyansh Singh Panwar and Hriday Hazarika narrowly missed the chance to qualify for the medal round.

In women’s air rifle, Tilottama Sen won the bronze, 0.2 point ahead of compatriot Ramita Jindal. In fact, Ms. Tilottama, who shot the second best qualification score of 632.7, behind the eventual gold medallist Seonaid McIntosh (634.0), missed the chance to fight for the gold by 0.1 point to Nina Christen of Switzerland.

With three gold and two bronze medals, India continued to stay on top of the medals table.

The results:

Air rifle:

Men: 1. Rudrankksh Patil 16 (262.0) 629.3; 2. Maximilian Ulbrich (Ger) 8 (260.6) 629.2; 3. Miran Maricic (Cro) 260.5 (631.9); 4. Sergey Richter (Isr) 259.4 (629.2); 11. Divyansh Singh Panwar 628.9; 12. Hriday Hazarika 628.8; RPO: Shahu Tushar Mane 630.9; Vidit Jain 628.6.

Women: 1. Seonaid Mcintosh (GBR) 16 (262.6) 634.0; 2. Nina Christen (Sui) 8 (262.1) 630.7; 3. Tilottama Sen 262.0 (632.7); 4. Ramita Jindal 261.8 (630.6); 7. Narmada Nithin 155.9 (630.5); RPO: Elavenil Valarivan 630.5; Nancy 629.2.

