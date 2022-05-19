Royals look to seal their spot with a win 

Super Kings could use this game to give untested players a chance to shine

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to finish its group stage campaign with a victory over struggling Chennai Superkings (CSK) at Brabourne Stadium here on Friday.

RR is sitting pretty on 16 points, and is nearly assured of a playoffs spot. A 24-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday put RR in a comfortable position. The team rode on handy knocks from Yashasvi Jaiswal, skipper Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal, before left-arm pacer Trent Boult (two for 18) did the job with the ball.

Jos Buttler has been dismissed for single digit scores in the last two outings, but the English batter remains the highest run-scorer of the tournament by a fair distance. West Indian batter Shimron Hetmyer, who travelled to West Indies earlier this month for the birth of his child, is back with the team. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (24 wickets) is well supported by Prasidh Krishna, Boult and the economical R. Ashwin.

CSK, on the other hand, is not in contention for a playoffs spot. The side could use this game to give untested players a chance to shine. This approach worked in favour of speedster Matheesha Pathirana, who impressed in his IPL debut a few days ago. The Sri Lankan slinger, whose action resembles Lasith Malinga’s, even earned the praise of captain M.S. Dhoni.

CSK may have lost the match, but they did unearth a potential star. The unit will hope for more encouraging sidenotes on Friday.