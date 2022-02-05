Royal Treasure, Knotty Ash, Mzilikazi, Turf Beauty and Arakara excel

CHENNAI:

05 February 2022 19:40 IST

Royal Treasure, Knotty Ash, Mzilikazi, Turf Beauty and Arakara excelled when the horses were exercised here on Saturday (Feb. 5).

Outer sand: 800m: Choice (Sai Vamsi), Angavai (rb) 58.5, 600/42.5. Former better. Sporting Spirit (Sai Vamsi), Knight In Armour (rb) 59, 600/42.5. They shaped well. Star Templar (Shyam Kumar) 59.5, 600/43. Easy. Penang (Sai Vamsi) 1-1, 600/46. Easy.

1000m: Lebua (P. Sai Kumar), Santamarina Star (M. Bhaskar) 1-14.5, 800/58, 600/43.5. Former finished a length in front.

Inner sand: 600m: Pacific (rb) 42. Easy. Mon General (rb) 44.5. Magnetism (rb) 42.5. Eagle Prince (Rajendra Singh) 40.5. Well in hand. Hallucinate (Shyam Kumar) 39.5. Urged. Embankment (rb) 44. Easy. Pinewood (A.M. Alam) 48. Angelino (K.V. Baskar) 45.5. Easy. Dark Son (Farhan Alam) 47.5. Amber Lightning (Shyam Kumar), Bohemian Star (Rajendra Singh) 41. They finished level.

800m: Mzilikazi (Rajendra Singh) 55, 600/38.5. In fine nick. Royal Commander (Shyam Kumar) 56.5, 600/40. Handy. Kay Star (rb) 1-3, 600/47.5. Shalem (rb) 59, 600/43.5. Unextended. Illustrious Ruler (Rajendra Singh) 56, 600/40. In good shape. Benin Bronze (rb) 59, 600/42. Rhiannon (rb), Chaposa Springs (rb) 1-2, 600/47.5. Gods Plan (M. Bhaskar) 57, 600/41. Retains form. Night Haunt (rb) 1-1, 600/42.5. Easy. Full Of Surprise (rb) 56.5, 600/41.5. Fit. Andromeda Sky (Shyam Kumar) 58.5, 600/38.5. Pushed. Tudor Crown (Shyam Kumar), a 3-y-o (Net Whizz-Faustina) (Rajendra Singh) 1-1, 600/46. They finished together.

1000m: Amaterasu (Koshi Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46.5. Excellent Star (rb), Dazzling Princess (rb) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. They moved freely. Turf Beauty (Shyam Kumar) 1-12, 800/53.5, 600/38.5. Impressed. Smart Chieftain (Shyam Kumar), Bella Amor (Rajendra Singh) 1-17, 800/58, 600/42.5. Latter is improving. Arakara (Shahar Babu), Fabulous Show (P. Sai Kumar) 1-10, 800/55.5, 600/40.5. Former finished well ahead. Prince Of Windsor (Shyam Kumar), Bohemian Grandeur (Rajendra Singh)1-16, 800/57, 600/41. Former finished four lengths in front. Trafalgar (P. Vikram) 1-16.5, 800/1-2, 600/47. Easy. Royal Treasure (Rajendra Singh) 1-7.5, 800/51.5, 600/39. A fine display. Rwanda (Shahar Babu) 1-15, 800/1-0.5, 600/46. Easy. Magic Kingdom (M. Bhaskar) 1-16, 800/1-1, 600/46. Loch Lomond (Farhan Alam), Cape Wickham (rb) 1-16, 800/1-2.5, 600/47.5.

1200m: Dean’s Grey (Koshi Kumar) 1-31, (1,200-600) 42.5. My Opinion (rb) 1-34, 1,000/1-18, 800/1-3, 600/48. Moved freely. Star Romance (S. Kamble), Speed Master (rb) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 800/1-0, 600/45. They were easy. Torbert (rb), Memory Lane (A.M. Alam) 1-31.5, 1,000/1-16, 800/1-1.5, 600/47. Latter started five lengths behind and finished half a length behind. Knotty Ash (Shaliyar Khan) 1-22.5, 1,000/1-7.5, 800/55.5, 600/41.5. Moved attractively.

Gate practice inner sand

1000m: Cavallo Vincente (Shahar Babu), Star Symbol (S. Kabdhar) 1-6.21. A level jump. Cartel (rb), Live By Night (Sai Vamsi) 1-6.50. A good jump, former finished three lengths in front. Empress Eternal (Rajendra Singh), Sovereign Power (Shyam Kumar) 1-2.46. They jumped out well. Roman Senator (rb), Arapaho (P. Sai Kumar) 1-15.55. Former who was slowly off, brushed up and finished level. Lakshanam (Inayat), Supreme Dance (Sham Kumar), Dancing Grace (Farhan Alam) 1-4.45. The trio was slow at the jump. Senora Bianca (M. Bhaskar) 1-5.25. Took a fly jump. Rajputana (rb), Boltonic (Shahar Babu) 1-8.91. They took a good jump. Wakeful (P. Vikram), Swiss Girl (rb), Chapmans Square (rb) 1-7.38. Wakeful was too good for her companions. Rubirosa (rb), La Jefa (Md. Feroze) 1-9.45. They jumped out well and were eased up in the straight. Fantastic Hit (rb), Koh E Tuur (Angad) 1-7.62. Both jumped out well, former finished four lengths ahead. Current View (Inayat), Paris O’Connor (Farhan Alam), Rubert (A.M. Alam) 1-3.68. Current View was the pick. King T’Chala (Sai Vamsi), Winraise (Shahar Babu), Dazzling Dynamite (Ramandeep) 1-6.01. They jumped out well. King T’Chala finished well in front. Perfect Support (rb), Babu Vamsee (rb), Super Glory (rb) 1-12.33. Babu Vamsee missed the jump but covered ground and finished with the pair. Star Elegant (Shaliyar Khan) 1-8.68. A good jump. Cavallo Vincente (rb), Romantic Bay (K.V. Baskar) 1-9.38. Former finished four lengths in front.