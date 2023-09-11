Royal Grace should make amends in the Belager Plate

September 11, 2023 12:30 am | Updated September 10, 2023 08:11 pm IST - Hyderabad:

The six-year-old mare Royal Grace, who ran good second to Mysterious Angel in her last start, should make amends in the Belager Plate, the chief event of Monday’s (Sept. 11) races.

Though the Nice Fella Plate, postponed from Sunday, will be run as the first race, the order of races and pools for Monday’s races will remain unaltered.

NICE FELLA PLATE (1,100m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 1.00 p.m.: 1. Flying Hooves (13) Santosh Raj 56, 2. Lucky Nine (14) Uday Kuran 56, 3. Maverick (10) A.A. Vikrant 56, 4. MN’S Council (7) S.K. Paswan 56, 5. Shadow Fax (2) Akshay Kumar 56, 6. Dali’s Champion (8) Kiran Naidu 54.5, 7. Eminency (1) R.S. Jodha 54.5, 8. Flashing Memories (11) Surya Prakash 54.5, 9. Kenna (4) Kuldeep Singh 54.5, 10. Magic Princess (12) Sonu Kumar 54.5, 11. Moon Walk (6) B. Nikhil 54.5, 12. She’s Magic (9) Mohit Singh 54.5, 13. Subha (3) Afroz Khan 54.5 and 14. The Platinum Queen (5) Md. Ismail 54.5.

1. SHADOW FAX, 2. KENNA, 3. SUBHA

1. MOUNT PLEASANT PLATE (Div. I) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 1.35 p.m.: 1. Agreement (1) Sonu Kumar 56, 2. Calisson (2) Neeraj 56, 3. Great Giver (6) Surya Prakash 56, 4. Magnum (7) Kuldeep Singh (Sr) 56, 5. Zidane (5) S.K. Paswan 56, 6. Arnaz (9) Akshay Kumar 54.5, 7. Oskars Glory (3) Uday Kiran P 54.5, 8. Proud Girl (4) Md. Ismail 54.5 and 9. Windsor (8) S. Saqlain 54.5.

1. CALISSON, 2. GREAT GIVER, 3. ARNAZ

2. MOUNT PLEASANT PLATE (Div. II) (1,200m), (Terms) Maiden, 3-y-o only (Cat. II), 2.05: 1. Assured Success (1) Kuldeep Singh (Sr) 56, 2. Dali’s Destiny (8) Akshay Kumar 56, 3. Hoping Star (2) Mohit Singh 56, 4. Rising Tycoon (7) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 5. Thunder Knight (3) Neeraj 56, 6. Bold Beauty (5) P. Sai Kumar 54.5, 7. N R I Dynamic (4) B.R. Kumar 54.5 and 8. Silver Act (6) B. Nikhil 54.5.

1. RISING TYCOON, 2. THUNDER KNIGHT, 3. DALI’S DESTINY

3. MAHABUBNAGAR PLATE (Div. I) (1,600m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 2.40: 1. Beauty Flame (6) Kuldeep Singh (Sr) 60, 2. Role Model (7) A. Imran Khan 59, 3. Lady Danger (5) B. Nikhil 57, 4. Honourable Lady (4) P. Sai Kumar 55, 5. Queen Blossom (8) Md. Ismail 55, 6. Swiss Girl (3) Akshay Kumar 54, 7. Golden Inzio (2) Abhay Singh 53, 8. Sorry Darling (10) Surya Prakash 51.5, 9. Creative Force (9) Kuldeep Singh (Jr) 51 and 10. Redeem Our Pledge (1) Neeraj 50.5.

1. ROLE MODEL, 2. SORRY DARLING, 3. SWISS GIRL

4. HUSSAIN SAGAR CUP (1,400m), rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 3.15: 1. Miracle Mary (7) Akshay Kumar 60, 2. Reigning Beauty (6) A. Imran Khan 59.5, 3. Alpine Girl (2) G. Naresh 57.5, 4. Pontefract (1) S. Saqlain 57.5, 5. Hoping Sky (5) Mohit Singh 56.5, 6. Ok Boss (4) Kiran Naidu 56.5, 7. Sweet Whisper (3) R.S. Jodha 55.5, 8. London Bell (8) Md. Ekram Alam 53.

1. MIRACLE MARY, 2. REIGNING BEAUTY, 3. PONTEFRACT

5. BELAGER PLATE (1,400m) (Terms), 3-y-o and upward (Cat. II), 3.50: 1. Carlisle (10) A. Imran Khan 60, 2. Summer Night (9) P. Ajeeth Kumar 60, 3. Unsung Hero (3) Neeraj 60, 4. City Of Bliss (11) Santosh Raj N.R 58.5, 5. Maximum Glamour (8) A.A. Vikrant 58.5, 6. Amyra (7) Kuldeep Singh (Sr) 58, 7. Makhtoob (12) Kiran Naidu 58, 8. Mark My Day (14) R.S. Jodha 58, 9. Stunning Force (13) Deepak Singh 58, 10. Blissful (6) B. Nikhil 56.5, 11. Exotic Dancer (1) Sonu Kumar 56.5, 12. Bangor On Dee (5) S. Saqlain 55, 13. Painted Apache (2) Surya Prakash 55 and 14. Royal Grace (4) Afroz Khan 53.5.

1. ROYAL GRACE, 2. UNSUNG HERO, 3. BANGOR ON DEE

6. ASAF JAH VII MEMORIAL CUP (1,400m), rated 40 to 65 (Cat. II), 4.25: 1. Hugh Capet (4) B. Nikhil 60, 2. Candy Girl (6) Akshay Kumar 58, 3. N R I Sport (8) P. Sai Kumar 58, 4. Top In Class (2) A.A. Vikrant 56.5, 5. Angelita (1) P. Ajeeth Kumar 55.5, 6. Ivanhoe (5) Surya Prakash 53.5, 7. Jawai (3) S.K. Paswan 53 and 8. Bellaque (7) Sonu Kumar 50.5.

1. CANDY GIRL, 2. N R I SPORT, 3. ANGELITA

7. MAHABUBNAGAR PLATE (Div. II) (1,600m), 4-y-o and upward, rated 20 to 45 (Cat. III), 5.00: 1. Exclusive Spark (3) Md. Ismail 60, 2. Mandela (8) Akshay Kumar 58.5, 3. Fresh Hope (4) B. Nikhil 56, 4. Cash Register (1) B.R. Kumar 54.5, 5. Sucker Punch (2) P. Ajeeth Kumar 54.5, 6. Black Opal (7) Sonu Kumar 52.5, 7. Arba Wahed Arba (9) Afroz Khan 51.5, 8. Brooklyn Beauty (6) P. Sai Kumar 51 and 9. See My Attitude (5) Kuldeep Singh 50.

1. MANDELA, 2. EXCLUSIVE SPARK, 3. FRESH HOPE

Day’s Best: MIRACLE MARY

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: (i) 1, 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: (i) 2, 3 & 4. (ii) 5, 6 & 7.

