July 03, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST

HYDERABAD

The Indian rowing squad for the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou (China) was named by Rowing Federation of India president S. Rajlaxmi Singh Deo here on Monday.

“The team was finalised after extensive trials at Army Rowing Node (Pune) and Hussain Sagar Lake here from June 27 to July 2,” she said.

The squad:

Men: Balraj Panwar (single scull), Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh (both double and quadruple scull), Jakar Khan, Sukhmeet Singh (both quadruple scull), Arvind Singh, Arjun Lal Jat (both lt. wt. double scull), Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram (both coxless pair), Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar, Ashish (all coxless four and coxed eight), Neeraj, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neetish Kumar, Charanjeet Singh, D.U. Pande (all coxed eight). Reserves: Ashish Goliyan (sweep); Kulwinder Singh (sculls).

Women: Kiran, Anshika Bharti (both lt. wt. doublt scull), P.B. Aswathi, S. Mrunamayee Nilesh, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani (all coxless four and coxed eight), Sonali Swain, Ritu Kaudi, K.B. Varsha, H. Tendenthoi Devi, G. Geetanjali (all coxed eight). Reserves: Archa Aji, A. Rose Mestica.