Ronaldo Singh wins bronze in time trial

World junior champion and Asian record holder Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam clocked 1 minute 1.798 seconds to win the bronze medal in the 1-kilometre time trial of the Asian Cycling championship at the Indira Gandhi Velodrome on Monday.

It was the country’s first-ever medal in the event. Yuta Obara of Japan (1:01.118) and Mohammad Fadhil (1:01.639) won gold and silver.

The second bronze medal for the host came through Birjit Yumnam in the 10-kilometre Scratch race in the junior men’s section. Hwarang Kim of Korea and Zulfahmi Aiman of Malaysia won gold and silver respectively.

India was fifth in the medals table with three silver and 11 bronze medals. In the para section, India was third behind Thailand and Japan, with two gold, two silver and two bronze medals.