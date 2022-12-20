Rohit Sharma to miss second Test against Bangladesh

December 20, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MIRPUR:

Sports Bureau

Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the second Test against Bangladesh starting here on Thursday. Rohit had also missed the first Test after failing to recover from the left thumb injury he sustained in the second ODI.

“The Medical Team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity,” a BCCI release said. “He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final Test.”

Navdeep Saini, who had come into the squad as a replacement for Mohd. Shami, will also miss the match owing to an abdominal muscle strain.

