Rohit Kumar Singh wins men’s air rifle gold

Rohit Kumar Singh emerged the men’s air rifle champion, beating Mohit Gowda 17-13 in the gold contest, at the 20th Kumar Surendra Singh shooting championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Wednesday.

Hriday Hazarika finished 0.1 point ahead of the qualification topper Kiran Jadhav (633.5) to take the bronze.

In the junior section, former World No. 1 and Olympian, Divyansh Singh Panwar, outclassed Hriday 17-1 for the gold. In the youth event, Abhinav Shaw beat Vejendla Praneeth 17-11 for the honours.

The results:

10m air rifle: Men: 1. Rohit Kumar Singh 17 (261.3) 629.2; 2. Mohit Gowda 13 (260.7) 628.4; 3. Hriday Hazarika 260.2 (629.8)

Juniors: 1. Divyansh Singh Panwar 17 (263.8) 629.0; 2. Hriday Hazarika 1 (262.1) 629.8; 3. Sumedh Sasane 261.9 (628.9).

Youth: 1. Abhinav Shaw 17 (260.2) 624.1; 2. Vejendla Praneeth 11 (257.9) 623.9; 3. Pranav JIndal 256.7 (624.6).

Sub-youth: 1. Pranav JIndal 624.6; 2. Abhinav Shaw 624.1; 3. Parth Mane 623.9.