February 19, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST

Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek pipped Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden 7-6(5), 2-6, [12-10] in the doubles final of the $2,224,460 ATP tennis tournament in Rotterdam on Sunday.

The champions team won 500 ATP points and $127,440. The runner-up had to be content with 300 points and $67,960.

Other results:

$60,000 ITF women, Altenkirchen, Germany: Doubles (final): Greet Minnen & Yanina Wickmayer (Bel) bt Jessy Rompies (Ina) & Prarthana Thombare 6-0, 6-2.

