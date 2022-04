Bopanna loses in quarterfinals

Sports Bureau

Munich

Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop lost 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles quarterfinals to Rafael Matos and David Vega Hernandez in the €597,900 ATP tennis tournament here on Thursday. The quarterfinal entry was worth 45 ATP points and €4,950 for the Indo-Dutch pair.

In the ITF men’s event in Thailand, S.D. Prajwal Dev beat top seed Yan Bai of China 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-2 in the pre-quarterfinals.

The results:

€597,900 ATP, Munich: Doubles (quarterfinals): Rafael Matos (Bra) & David Vega Hernandez (Esp) bt Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna 6-3, 6-4.

$53,120 Challenger, Morelos, Mexico (pre-quarterfinals): Ernesto Escobedo (USA) bt Prajnesh Gunneswaran 7-6(2), 6-4. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Juan Pablo Ficovich & Matias Zukas (Arg) 6-3, 6-2; Nicolas Mejia (Col) & Roberto Quiroz (Ecu) bt Luis David Martinez (Ven) & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 6-3, 6-4.

$53,120 Challenger, Savannah, USA: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Aidan Mayo & Govind Nanda (USA) 6-3, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF men, Chiang Rai, Thailand (pre-quarterfinals): Prajwal Dev bt Yan Bai (Chn) 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-2. Doubles (quarterfinals): Omar Jasika (Aus) & Chanchai Sookton-Eng (Tha) bt Prajwal & Parikshit Somani 4-6, 6-3, [10-5].

$15,000 ITF women, Chiang Rai, Thailand (pre-quarterfinals): Patcharin Cheapchandej (Tha) bt Jennifer Luikham 4-6, 6-1, 7-5. Doubles (quarterfinals): Salakthip Ounmuang & Pawinee Ruamrak (Tha) bt Vaidehi Chaudhari & Jennifer Luikham 6-3, 7-6(1).