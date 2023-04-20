ADVERTISEMENT

Bopanna and Ebden make the quarterfinals in Barcelona

April 20, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Sports Bureau

BARCELONA

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden defeated fourth seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 7-6(4), 3-6, [10-8] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $2,872,435 ATP tennis tournament here. The Indo-Aussie pair will meet Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the last eight.

In the €630,705 ATP event in Munich, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni entered the doubles semifinals. The Indian pair led 5-2 when their opponents Dustin Brown and Adam Palvasek retired.

In the Challenger in Italy, qualifier Sumit Nagal went down 5-7, 6-7(6) to seventh seed Nicholas David Ionel in the last-16 stage.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The results:

$2,872,435 ATP, Barcelona: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) bt Nikola Mektic & Mate Pavic (Cro) 7-6(4), 3-6, [10-8].

€630,705 ATP, Munich: Doubles (quarterfinals): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Dustin Brown (Jam) & Adam Pavlasek (Cze) 5-2 (retired).

€145,000 Challenger, Oeiras, Portugal: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Petr Nouza (Cze) & Igor Zelenay (Svk) bt Charles Broom (GBR) & Purav Raja 6-2, 6-2.

€73,000 Challenger, Roseto Degli Abruzzi, Italy: Pre-quarterfinals: Nicholas David Ionel (Rou) bt Sumit Nagal 7-5, 7-6(6); Doubles: Zvonimir Babic & Nino Serdarusic (Cro) w/o Sumit Nagal & Mate Valkusz (Hun).

$25,000 ITF women, Nottingham: Pre-quarterfinals: Adithya Karunaratne (Hkg) bt Rutuja Bhosale 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Doubles: Rutuja Bhosale & Ankita Raina bt Vlada Ekshibarova (Isr) & Ingrid Vojcinakova (Svk) 6-1, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir: Pre-quarterfinals: Maelle Leclercq (Fra) bt Jennifer Luikham 3-6, 7-6(10), 6-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

tennis

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US