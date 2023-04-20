April 20, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

BARCELONA

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden defeated fourth seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 7-6(4), 3-6, [10-8] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $2,872,435 ATP tennis tournament here. The Indo-Aussie pair will meet Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the last eight.

In the €630,705 ATP event in Munich, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni entered the doubles semifinals. The Indian pair led 5-2 when their opponents Dustin Brown and Adam Palvasek retired.

In the Challenger in Italy, qualifier Sumit Nagal went down 5-7, 6-7(6) to seventh seed Nicholas David Ionel in the last-16 stage.

The results:

$2,872,435 ATP, Barcelona: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) bt Nikola Mektic & Mate Pavic (Cro) 7-6(4), 3-6, [10-8].

€630,705 ATP, Munich: Doubles (quarterfinals): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Dustin Brown (Jam) & Adam Pavlasek (Cze) 5-2 (retired).

€145,000 Challenger, Oeiras, Portugal: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Petr Nouza (Cze) & Igor Zelenay (Svk) bt Charles Broom (GBR) & Purav Raja 6-2, 6-2.

€73,000 Challenger, Roseto Degli Abruzzi, Italy: Pre-quarterfinals: Nicholas David Ionel (Rou) bt Sumit Nagal 7-5, 7-6(6); Doubles: Zvonimir Babic & Nino Serdarusic (Cro) w/o Sumit Nagal & Mate Valkusz (Hun).

$25,000 ITF women, Nottingham: Pre-quarterfinals: Adithya Karunaratne (Hkg) bt Rutuja Bhosale 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Doubles: Rutuja Bhosale & Ankita Raina bt Vlada Ekshibarova (Isr) & Ingrid Vojcinakova (Svk) 6-1, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir: Pre-quarterfinals: Maelle Leclercq (Fra) bt Jennifer Luikham 3-6, 7-6(10), 6-4.

