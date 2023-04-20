HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bopanna and Ebden make the quarterfinals in Barcelona

Sports Bureau

April 20, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

Sports Bureau

BARCELONA

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden defeated fourth seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 7-6(4), 3-6, [10-8] in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $2,872,435 ATP tennis tournament here. The Indo-Aussie pair will meet Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin in the last eight.

In the €630,705 ATP event in Munich, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni entered the doubles semifinals. The Indian pair led 5-2 when their opponents Dustin Brown and Adam Palvasek retired.

In the Challenger in Italy, qualifier Sumit Nagal went down 5-7, 6-7(6) to seventh seed Nicholas David Ionel in the last-16 stage.

The results:

$2,872,435 ATP, Barcelona: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) bt Nikola Mektic & Mate Pavic (Cro) 7-6(4), 3-6, [10-8].

€630,705 ATP, Munich: Doubles (quarterfinals): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Dustin Brown (Jam) & Adam Pavlasek (Cze) 5-2 (retired).

€145,000 Challenger, Oeiras, Portugal: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Petr Nouza (Cze) & Igor Zelenay (Svk) bt Charles Broom (GBR) & Purav Raja 6-2, 6-2.

€73,000 Challenger, Roseto Degli Abruzzi, Italy: Pre-quarterfinals: Nicholas David Ionel (Rou) bt Sumit Nagal 7-5, 7-6(6); Doubles: Zvonimir Babic & Nino Serdarusic (Cro) w/o Sumit Nagal & Mate Valkusz (Hun).

$25,000 ITF women, Nottingham: Pre-quarterfinals: Adithya Karunaratne (Hkg) bt Rutuja Bhosale 4-6, 6-2, 6-2; Doubles: Rutuja Bhosale & Ankita Raina bt Vlada Ekshibarova (Isr) & Ingrid Vojcinakova (Svk) 6-1, 6-3.

$15,000 ITF women, Monastir: Pre-quarterfinals: Maelle Leclercq (Fra) bt Jennifer Luikham 3-6, 7-6(10), 6-4.

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.