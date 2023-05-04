ADVERTISEMENT

Rohan and Anahat claim u-19 titles

May 04, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Winners of the Southern Slam Squash Championships with Harinder Pal Sandhu, centre. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

CHENNAI

Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy (ISTA) trainee K.S. Arihant prevailed over Gurveer Singh in a gruelling five-set final to emerge the under-17 boys’ champion of the Southern Slam squash championships, a five-star event, at ISTA here on Saturday.

Arihand led 2-1, but with a fabulous display of retrieving, Gurveer drew level. Arihant then used his experience to win the decider 11-8.

Good day for TN

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

There was more delight for the Tamil Nadu contingent as Shrrinith Subramanian Arun Subhas and Deepa Debiram won the u-13 boys’ and u-11 girls’ titles.

Anahat Singh continued her dominance to become the u-19 girls’ champion, while Rohan Arya Gondi clinched the u-19 boys’ title.

Former National champion and Asian Games (team) gold-medallist Harinder Pal Sandhu gave away the prizes.

The results (finals):

Boys, u-11: Ayaan Dhanuka (WB) bt Shayan Samtani (USA) 11-9, 11-2, 11-3; U-13: Shrrinith Subramanian Arun Subhas (TN) bt Shresht Iyer (Kar) 11-3, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8; U-15: Aryaveer Dewan (Del) bt Darshil Parasrampuria (TN) 11-8, 11-8, 11-7; U-17: K.S. Arihant (TN) bt Gurveer Singh (Del) 6-11, 11-7, 11-3, 5-11, 11-8; U-19: Rohan Arya Gondi (USA) bt Yuvraj Wadhwani (Mah) 15-13, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8.

Girls, u-11: Deepa Debiram (TN) bt Tarini Mirdha (USA) 11-2, 11-5, 11-7; U-13: Aadya Budhia (Jha) bt Saanvi Kalanki (MP) 11-7, 11-5, 11-3; U-15: Akanksha Gupta (Mah) bt Dakshayani Thangaraja (Malaysia) 11-9, 11-3, 5-11, 11-8; U-17: Diya Yadav (USA) bt Darsyanaa Ravintharan (Malaysia) 11-4, 11-2, 11-2; U-19: Anahat Singh (Del) bt R. Pooja Arthi (TN) 11-5, 11-4, 11-4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

squash

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US