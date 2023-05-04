HamberMenu
Rohan and Anahat claim u-19 titles

May 04, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Winners of the Southern Slam Squash Championships with Harinder Pal Sandhu, centre.

Winners of the Southern Slam Squash Championships with Harinder Pal Sandhu, centre. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

CHENNAI

Indian Squash and Triathlon Academy (ISTA) trainee K.S. Arihant prevailed over Gurveer Singh in a gruelling five-set final to emerge the under-17 boys’ champion of the Southern Slam squash championships, a five-star event, at ISTA here on Saturday.

Arihand led 2-1, but with a fabulous display of retrieving, Gurveer drew level. Arihant then used his experience to win the decider 11-8.

Good day for TN

There was more delight for the Tamil Nadu contingent as Shrrinith Subramanian Arun Subhas and Deepa Debiram won the u-13 boys’ and u-11 girls’ titles.

Anahat Singh continued her dominance to become the u-19 girls’ champion, while Rohan Arya Gondi clinched the u-19 boys’ title.

Former National champion and Asian Games (team) gold-medallist Harinder Pal Sandhu gave away the prizes.

The results (finals):

Boys, u-11: Ayaan Dhanuka (WB) bt Shayan Samtani (USA) 11-9, 11-2, 11-3; U-13: Shrrinith Subramanian Arun Subhas (TN) bt Shresht Iyer (Kar) 11-3, 8-11, 11-4, 11-8; U-15: Aryaveer Dewan (Del) bt Darshil Parasrampuria (TN) 11-8, 11-8, 11-7; U-17: K.S. Arihant (TN) bt Gurveer Singh (Del) 6-11, 11-7, 11-3, 5-11, 11-8; U-19: Rohan Arya Gondi (USA) bt Yuvraj Wadhwani (Mah) 15-13, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8.

Girls, u-11: Deepa Debiram (TN) bt Tarini Mirdha (USA) 11-2, 11-5, 11-7; U-13: Aadya Budhia (Jha) bt Saanvi Kalanki (MP) 11-7, 11-5, 11-3; U-15: Akanksha Gupta (Mah) bt Dakshayani Thangaraja (Malaysia) 11-9, 11-3, 5-11, 11-8; U-17: Diya Yadav (USA) bt Darsyanaa Ravintharan (Malaysia) 11-4, 11-2, 11-2; U-19: Anahat Singh (Del) bt R. Pooja Arthi (TN) 11-5, 11-4, 11-4.

