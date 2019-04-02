Rizvi back in National shooting team

NEW DELHI

02 April 2019 21:23 IST

The man who had lost his way and his place in the National squad, after winning World Cup gold and silver medals, with a world record to boot, last year, Shahzar Rizvi has fought his way back into the team for the World Cups to be held in Beijing and Munich.

Shahzar was able to regain his berth in the team thanks to a fine spell in the selection trials.

Asian Games gold medallist Saurabh Chaudhary, who recently won an individual and mixed gold in the first World Cup, did top the rankings, but has been kept in the MQS section, as he has already won an Olympic quota place.

The Beijing World Cup will be held from April 22 to 28 and the World Cup in Munich will be from May 25 to 30.

The team: Men: Air rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Deepak Kumar, Ravi Kumar. Rifle 3-position: Parul Kumar, Sanjeev Rajput, Chain Singh. Air pistol: Shahzar Rizvi, Abhishek Verma, Arjun Singh Cheema. MQS: Saurabh Chaudhary. 25m rapid fire pistol: Anish Bhanwala, Arpit Goel, Adarsh Singh. Air rifle mixed team: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Anjum Moudgil; Deepak Kumar Apurvi Chandela.

Women: Air rifle: Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan. Rifle 3-position: Gaayathri Nithyanandam, Sunidhi Chauhan, Kajal Saini. MQS: Anjum Moudgil. Air pistol: Manu Bhaker, Heena Sidhu, Yashaswini Deswal. 25m sports pistol: Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat, Chinki Yadav. Air pistol mixed team: Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary; Shahzar Rizvi, Heena Sidhu.