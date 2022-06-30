Riya in semifinals

Lucky loser Riya Sachdeva defeated Sharanya Shetty 6-1, 6-1 to reach the semifinals of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy.

In the semifinals, Riya will play qualifier Sonal Patil. The other last four clash will be between qualifiers Tamanna Takoria and Medhavi Singh.

The results (quarterfinals):

Sonal Patil bt Gurleen Singh 6-2, 6-1; Riya Sachdeva bt Sharanya Shetty 6-1, 6-1; Tamanna Takoria bt Niharika Deshmukh 6-0, 6-2; Medhavi Singh bt Abhilasha Bista 6-2, 6-3.