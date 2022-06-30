Riya in semifinals
Lucky loser Riya Sachdeva defeated Sharanya Shetty 6-1, 6-1 to reach the semifinals of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy.
In the semifinals, Riya will play qualifier Sonal Patil. The other last four clash will be between qualifiers Tamanna Takoria and Medhavi Singh.
The results (quarterfinals):
Sonal Patil bt Gurleen Singh 6-2, 6-1; Riya Sachdeva bt Sharanya Shetty 6-1, 6-1; Tamanna Takoria bt Niharika Deshmukh 6-0, 6-2; Medhavi Singh bt Abhilasha Bista 6-2, 6-3.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.