Rijiju resolves customs duty issue

New Delhi

05 December 2020 22:03 IST

Chess player Srinath to get refund

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, on Saturday, said that Indian chess player Srinath Narayanan will get a refund after he was asked to pay custom duty on the gold medal that he had won in the FIDE Online Chess Olympiad.

According to reports, Srinath had to pay custom duty of ₹6,300 to get the gold medal.

Rijiju, on Saturday, said his office has contacted the player and the issue has been resolved.

