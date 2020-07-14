Rijiju interacts with State sports officials

New Delhi

14 July 2020 22:41 IST

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday interacted with ministers and officials of Sports and Youth Affairs from 18 states and Union Territories as part of the two-day meet to share a roadmap for resumption of sports post COVID-19.

Representatives from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttarakhand and West Bengal, participated on Tuesday while the remaining will do so on Wednesday.

“Our ministry will assist and fund states in their endeavour to achieve excellence in one or two sports. States can also choose to train athletes in other sports but the focus should be on one or two disciplines with the Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) becoming nodal centres,” Rijiju said.

