Germany’s Christian Richter defeated Thailand’s Lomnaw Issarangkun in the final to emerge as the IBSF World under-17 boys’ snooker champion at KSBA here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Richter claimed his first international title. The teenager started well, making breaks of 44 and 67 to wrap up the first two frames.

Issarangkun managed to win the third frame but went on to offer Richter plenty of chances to visit the table. Richter, less error prone than his rival, prevailed 4-1.

ADVERTISEMENT

A pleased Richter termed the triumph as the best of his young career. He had earlier reached the quarterfinals and last-16 stages in previous editions of this tournament.

In the women’s under-21 semifinal, India’s Natasha Chethan overcame Chan Wai Lam 62-57, 69-29, 56-50.

Natasha will face Thailand’s Narucha Phoemphul in the final.

ADVERTISEMENT

The results:

Under-17 Boys Final:

Christian Richter (Ger) bt Lomnaw Issarangkun (Thai) 78-20, 71-22, 14-78, 68-16, 82-21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under-21 Men Group stage:

Mahendra Chouhan (Ind) bt Aaron Quinn (Ire) 41-54, 73-28, 65-15, 64-33;

Michal Szubarczyk (Pol) bt Srikanth Gadda (Ind) 83-36, 94-37, 46-71, 60-25;

ADVERTISEMENT

Sebastian Milewski (Pol) bt Tathya Sachdev (IND) 70-24, 34-67, 71-1, 73-31.

Under-21 Women Semifinal:

Narucha Phoemphul (Thai) bt R.T. Mohitha (Ind) 76-17, 65-48, 57-7;

Natasha Chethan (Ind) bt Chan Wai Lam (HK) 62-57, 69-29, 56-50.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.