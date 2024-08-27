ADVERTISEMENT

Christian Richter wins his maiden IBSF World under-17 boys’ snooker championship

Published - August 27, 2024 11:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

He defeated Lomnaw Issarangkun 4-1 in the finals to win the title

Ashwin Achal
Ashwin Achal

Richter termed the triumph as the best of his young career. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Germany’s Christian Richter defeated Thailand’s Lomnaw Issarangkun in the final to emerge as the IBSF World under-17 boys’ snooker champion at KSBA here on Tuesday.

Richter claimed his first international title. The teenager started well, making breaks of 44 and 67 to wrap up the first two frames.

Issarangkun managed to win the third frame but went on to offer Richter plenty of chances to visit the table. Richter, less error prone than his rival, prevailed 4-1.

A pleased Richter termed the triumph as the best of his young career. He had earlier reached the quarterfinals and last-16 stages in previous editions of this tournament.

In the women’s under-21 semifinal, India’s Natasha Chethan overcame Chan Wai Lam 62-57, 69-29, 56-50.

Natasha will face Thailand’s Narucha Phoemphul in the final.

The results:

Under-17 Boys Final:

Christian Richter (Ger) bt Lomnaw Issarangkun (Thai) 78-20, 71-22, 14-78, 68-16, 82-21.

Under-21 Men Group stage:

Mahendra Chouhan (Ind) bt Aaron Quinn (Ire) 41-54, 73-28, 65-15, 64-33;

Michal Szubarczyk (Pol) bt Srikanth Gadda (Ind) 83-36, 94-37, 46-71, 60-25;

Sebastian Milewski (Pol) bt Tathya Sachdev (IND) 70-24, 34-67, 71-1, 73-31.

Under-21 Women Semifinal:

Narucha Phoemphul (Thai) bt R.T. Mohitha (Ind) 76-17, 65-48, 57-7;

Natasha Chethan (Ind) bt Chan Wai Lam (HK) 62-57, 69-29, 56-50.

