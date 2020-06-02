Viv Richards would have been a crowd-pleaser in T20: Ian Smith

Sport

Former New Zealand wicketkeeper Ian Smith reckons batting legend Vivian Richards would have been an absolute crowd-pleaser in T20 cricket with franchises willing to pay more money than all the current stars like Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes put together.

The West Indian, who won the 1975 and 1979 World Cup, is regarded as the most destructive batsman of his era scoring 8540 runs in 121 Tests and 6721 in 187 ODIs before retiring in 1991.

Superior strike-rate

“I believe Richards would have made a go at cricket in any format in any decade. His strike-rate was superior to anyone else’s at that time; that is a T20 strike-rate without even having that game in his mind,” Smith said on ICC’s video series Inside Out.

“He would have been an absolute legend in T20 cricket. They would have paid more money than Pat Cummins, Ben Stokes and all other guys put together, to get Richards in their line-up, because it would put more spectators on the seats,” Smith said.

“He would have been an absolute crowd-pleaser and television would have gone through the roof. I will sum it up by saying that whenever you sit down and pick the all-time World XI, he is always in mind.”

