Rhythm Sangwan bags air pistol bronze in Baku World Cup

May 10, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

After qualifying with the second best score of 581, the 19-year-old Rhythm handled the final well to clinch her maiden medal in the World Cup.

Sports Bureau

Rhythm Sangwan. File Photo | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Rhythm Sangwan won the bronze medal in women’s air pistol behind two former World and Olympic champions Anna Korakaki and Olena Kostevych in the World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday.

With the ISSF reverting to the old format, it was simple qualification followed by the final for the top eight. The semifinal stage was eliminated.

After qualifying with the second best score of 581, the 19-year-old Rhythm handled the final well to clinch her maiden medal in the World Cup. Qualification topper Jiang Ranxin (588) of China placed seventh.

Esha Singh also made the final, but ended up sixth.

In men’s air pistol, Sarabjot Singh, the gold medallist in the Bhopal World Cup, placed fourth, after having topped qualification with 589.

The results:

10m air pistol:

Men: 1. Sajad Lafmejani (Iri) 240.2 (583); 2. Oleh Omelchuk (Ukr) 239.8 (583); 3. Robin Walter (Ger) 217.6 (582); 4. Sarabjot Singh 198.9 (589); 17. Shiva Narwal 579; 52. Varun Tomar 574. RPO: Arjun Singh Cheema 581; Ujjawal Malik 576.

Women: 1. Anna Korakaki (Gre) 241.3 (581); 2. Olena Kostevych (Ukr) 240.6 (579); 3. Rhythm Sangwan 219.1 (581); 6. Esha Singh 154.8 (579); 18. TS Divya 575. RPO: Manu Bhaker 570.

