HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rhythm Sangwan bags air pistol bronze in Baku World Cup

After qualifying with the second best score of 581, the 19-year-old Rhythm handled the final well to clinch her maiden medal in the World Cup.

May 10, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Rhythm Sangwan. File Photo

Rhythm Sangwan. File Photo | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Rhythm Sangwan won the bronze medal in women’s air pistol behind two former World and Olympic champions Anna Korakaki and Olena Kostevych in the World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday.

With the ISSF reverting to the old format, it was simple qualification followed by the final for the top eight. The semifinal stage was eliminated.

After qualifying with the second best score of 581, the 19-year-old Rhythm handled the final well to clinch her maiden medal in the World Cup. Qualification topper Jiang Ranxin (588) of China placed seventh.

Esha Singh also made the final, but ended up sixth.

In men’s air pistol, Sarabjot Singh, the gold medallist in the Bhopal World Cup, placed fourth, after having topped qualification with 589.

The results:

10m air pistol:

Men: 1. Sajad Lafmejani (Iri) 240.2 (583); 2. Oleh Omelchuk (Ukr) 239.8 (583); 3. Robin Walter (Ger) 217.6 (582); 4. Sarabjot Singh 198.9 (589); 17. Shiva Narwal 579; 52. Varun Tomar 574. RPO: Arjun Singh Cheema 581; Ujjawal Malik 576.

Women: 1. Anna Korakaki (Gre) 241.3 (581); 2. Olena Kostevych (Ukr) 240.6 (579); 3. Rhythm Sangwan 219.1 (581); 6. Esha Singh 154.8 (579); 18. TS Divya 575. RPO: Manu Bhaker 570.

Related Topics

shooting / sports awards

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.