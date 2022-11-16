Rhythm claims air pistol gold as India continues domination

November 16, 2022 08:11 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

Rhythm Sangwan beat compatriot Palak Ghulia 16-8 for the gold in women’s air pistol in the 15th Asian Airgun championship in Daegu, Korea, on Wednesday.

Both the shooters stepped it up in the second stage of qualification after modest scores in the first phase, to outwit the much better-scoring Koreans. Kim Bomi, who shot 588 in qualification, finished fourth behind compatriot Kim Jangmi.

In fact, India continued its domination and swept all four gold medals on the day. Olympian Manu Bhaker pipped qualification topper Esha Singh (578) 17-15 for the junior women’s gold. The Indian men’s and junior men’s teams also triumphed.

The results: Air pistol: Women: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 16 (251.0) 573, 2. Palak Ghulia 8 (252.6) 577, 3. Kim Jangmi (Kor) 248.5 (578); 10. Yuvika Tomar 569.

Junior women: 1. Manu Bhaker 17 (247.6) 577, 2. Esha Singh 15 (248.5) 578, 3. Kim Minseo (Kor) 246.2 (576); 12. Shikha Narwal 141.6 (567).

Men’s team: 1. India (Naveen, Vijayveer Sidhu, Shiva Narwal) 16 (578) 880, 2. Korea 14 (573) 874, 3. Vietnam 17 (572) 861.

Junior men: 1. India (Varun Tomar, Sagar DAngi, Samrat Rana) 16 (581) 871, 2. Uzbekistan 2 (755) 849, 3. Korea 17 (569) 849