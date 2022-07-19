Rhythm, Bhanwala win mixed rapid fire bronze

Sports Bureau

India added the mixed rapid fire pistol team bronze medal through Rhythm Sangwan and Anish Bhanwala, as it continued to stay on top of the medals table in the shooting World Cup in Changwon, Korea, on Tuesday.

Rhythm and Anish defeated the Czech team of Anna Dedova and Martin Podhrasky 16-12 for the bronze, after the Korean teams took the gold and silver.

In the mixed rifle 3-position event, Anjum Moudgil and Sanjeev Rajput shot 580 in the second stage and missed the chance to fight for the gold by two points, and a medal by one point.

India has five gold, five silver and four bronze medals. Host Korea follows closely with four gold, five silver and two bronze. China climbed to the third place with three gold, two silver and three bronze, ahead of Czech Republic and Serbia, which also have three gold medals each.

The results:

25m rapid fire pistol mixed team: 1. Korea 16 (390) 580; 2. Korea-B 10 (380) 582; 3. India-B (Rhythm Sangwan, Anish Bhanwala) 16 (380) 567; 4. Czech Republic 12 (377) 571; 6. India (Simranpreet Kaur Brar, Vijayveer Sidhu) 368 (577).

50m rifle 3-position mixed team: 1. Czech Republic 17 (582) 876; 2. Korea-B 11 (582) 873; 3. Germany-B 16 (582) 879; 4. Germany 10 (581) 875; 5. India-B (Anjum Moudgil, Sanjeev Rajput) 580 (881); 6. India (Ashi Chouksey, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar) 578 (882).