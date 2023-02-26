ADVERTISEMENT

Reetika clinches the bronze medal

February 26, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST

Y. B. Sarangi

Sports Bureau

World junior bronze medallist Reetika claimed the bronze in the women’s 72kg category at the Ibrahim Moustafa ranking-series wrestling event in Alexandria, Egypt.

Reetika, also an Asian under-23 champion, beat Svetlana Oknazarova of Uzbekistan 13-2 and World junior silver medallist Lilly Schneider of Germany 10-0, before losing to Dalma Caneva of Italy ‘by fall’ in the semifinals.

In a repeat of her clash with Lilly for the third place, Reetika again recorded a 10-0 victory to secure a podium finish.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US