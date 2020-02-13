Red-hot Lakers beat Nuggets in overtime

Anthony Davis scored a team-high 33 points as the Los Angeles Lakers beat Denver 120-116 in overtime in the final game before the all-star break for two of the top teams in the West.

The results:

Denver 116 lost to lakers 120 (OT); Dallas 130 bt Sacramento 111; Brooklyn 101 bt Toronto 91; Indiana 118 bt Milwaukee 111; New York 96 lost to Washington 114; Phoenix 112 bt Golden State 106; Utah 116 bt Miami 101; Memphis 111 bt Portland 104; Minnesota 108 lost to Charlotte 115; Cleveland 127 bt Atlanta 105; Orlando 116 bt Detroit 112 (OT). AFP