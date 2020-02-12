Record six women in match-officials’ list

Nitin Menon is the lone Indian in the ICC’s list of umpires for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia, where an unprecedented six women will be in the match officials’ team for the tournament.

As announced earlier, India’s G.S. Lakshmi will become the first woman match referee at a global ICC event. Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Claire Polosak, Sue Redfern and Jacqueline Williams are the women umpires named for the eight-team competition.

Williams will stand along with Shaun George in the high-profile tournament opener between Australia and India on February 21.

Match officials: Match Referees: Steve Bernard, Chris Broad, G.S. Lakshmi.

Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Gregory Brathwaite, Chris Brown, Kim Cotton, Shaun George, Nitin Menon, Claire Polosak, Ahsan Raza, Sue Redfern, Langton Rusere, Alex Wharf, Jacqueline Williams.