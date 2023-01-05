ADVERTISEMENT

Record-setting Harjinder Kaur lifts the women’s 71kg gold

January 05, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:01 am IST - NAGERCOIL:

K. Keerthivasan

Harjinder on her way to a new mark in 71kg clean and jerk. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Punjab’s Harjinder Kaur, the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, created a new record in clean & jerk (123kg) for a total of 214 kg to bag the senior women’s 71kg gold in the National weightlifting championships here on Wednesday.

Harjinder wasn’t in her element in snatch as she just about managed to lift her best (91kg) in the second attempt. In clean & jerk, she appeared relaxed clearing (115kg) in the first attempt, 120 in the second, and 123 in the third. With the last lift, she broke the record (122) set by Mizoram’s Lalchhanhimi three years ago in the Kolkata Nationals.

“I am not very happy. I like snatch but I don’t know why I am not able to give my best in competition,” said Harjinder.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The results:

71kg: Women: Senior: 1. Harjinder Kaur (Pun) 91, 123, 214; 2. Amandeep Kaur (AIPSCB) 88, 113, 201; 3. Meena Kumari Pawar (Pun) 83, 112, 195. Junior: 1. Navdeep Kaur (Pun) 80, 114, 194; 2. Srasthi (UP) 84, 109, 193; 3. M. Lekhamaal YA (TN) 74, 102, 176. Youth: 1. Chelsi (Del) 74, 96, 170; 2. R. Harini (Pon) 74, 92, 166; 3. Srishti Yadav (73, 91, 164).

89kg: Men: Senior: 1. Amarajit Guru (RSPB) 146, 176, 322; 2. Marush PS (SSCB) 142, 173, 315; 3. Gourav (AIPSCB) 140, 275, 315. Junior: 1. Abhay Yadav (UP) 141, 171, 312; 2. Prince Malik (J&K) 147, 164, 311; 3. S. K. Lal Basheer (AP) 140, 166, 300. Youth: 1. Sandhya More (Mah) 131, 156, 297; 2. G. Krishna (AP) 115, 150, 265; 3. Visvajeet Singh (Pun) 124, 128, 262.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US