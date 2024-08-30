ADVERTISEMENT

Real Madrid held by Las Palmas

Published - August 30, 2024 11:14 pm IST - Madrid

Real Madrid draws 1-1 with Las Palmas, Vinicius Junior scores penalty; Girona defeats Osasuna 4-0

AFP

Las Palmas’ Oliver McBurnie, right, and Real Madrid’s Eder Militao vie for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Las Palmas and Real Madrid at the Gran Canaria stadium in Las Palmas, Spain’s Canary Islands, Thursday, August 29, 2024. File | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid had a second-half Vinicius Junior penalty to thank as the Spanish champions avoided a first league loss of the season in a 1-1 draw at Las Palmas on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Brazilian converted from the spot in the 69th minute after Alex Suarez was found guilty of handball.

Madrid had gone 1-0 down after a fifth-minute Alberto Moleiro goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the day’s other match, Girona put Osasuna to the sword in a crushing 4-0 victory.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The results: Girona 4 (Bryan Gil 34, Tsygankov 53, Abel Ruiz 56, Stuani 90) bt Osasuna 0.

Las Palmas 1 (Moleiro 5) drew with Real Madrid 1 (Vinicius Junior 69-pen).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

sport / Football

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US