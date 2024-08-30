Real Madrid held by Las Palmas

Real Madrid had a second-half Vinicius Junior penalty to thank as the Spanish champions avoided a first league loss of the season in a 1-1 draw at Las Palmas on Thursday.

The Brazilian converted from the spot in the 69th minute after Alex Suarez was found guilty of handball.

Madrid had gone 1-0 down after a fifth-minute Alberto Moleiro goal.

In the day’s other match, Girona put Osasuna to the sword in a crushing 4-0 victory.

The results: Girona 4 (Bryan Gil 34, Tsygankov 53, Abel Ruiz 56, Stuani 90) bt Osasuna 0.

Las Palmas 1 (Moleiro 5) drew with Real Madrid 1 (Vinicius Junior 69-pen).