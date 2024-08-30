Real Madrid held by Las Palmas

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Real Madrid draws 1-1 with Las Palmas, Vinicius Junior scores penalty; Girona defeats Osasuna 4-0

Published - August 30, 2024 11:14 pm IST - Madrid

AFP
Las Palmas’ Oliver McBurnie, right, and Real Madrid’s Eder Militao vie for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Las Palmas and Real Madrid at the Gran Canaria stadium in Las Palmas, Spain’s Canary Islands, Thursday, August 29, 2024. File

Las Palmas’ Oliver McBurnie, right, and Real Madrid’s Eder Militao vie for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Las Palmas and Real Madrid at the Gran Canaria stadium in Las Palmas, Spain’s Canary Islands, Thursday, August 29, 2024. File | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid had a second-half Vinicius Junior penalty to thank as the Spanish champions avoided a first league loss of the season in a 1-1 draw at Las Palmas on Thursday.

The Brazilian converted from the spot in the 69th minute after Alex Suarez was found guilty of handball.

Madrid had gone 1-0 down after a fifth-minute Alberto Moleiro goal.

In the day’s other match, Girona put Osasuna to the sword in a crushing 4-0 victory.

The results: Girona 4 (Bryan Gil 34, Tsygankov 53, Abel Ruiz 56, Stuani 90) bt Osasuna 0.

Las Palmas 1 (Moleiro 5) drew with Real Madrid 1 (Vinicius Junior 69-pen).

