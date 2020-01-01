Ready for a trade-off

Ben Stokes has insisted he would trade all the personal success he has enjoyed in 2019 if it meant his father was no longer in hospital.
The 64-year-old Ged was admitted to intensive care but his condition improved sufficiently for his son to play in a Test England lost by 107 runs.
Ged remains in hospital, with wife Deborah at his side.
“If someone could say ‘I’ll take everything away from you that happened this summer, but your dad is happy, healthy and watching you play cricket’ then I’d say yeah, swap it,” Stokes wrote in his column for Daily Mirror newspaper.
The 28-year-old all-rounder said his father had undergone an “unbelievable turnaround” but still had a way to go as he thanked medical staff for their “fantastic care”.
