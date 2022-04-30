RCB frets over Kohli’s form

Titans on a high after fantastic win

Titans on a high after fantastic win

Virat Kohli’s poor run of form would be a cause for concern for Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the IPL clash against Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium on Saturday.

RCB comes on the back of two losses and Kohli, IPL’s overall leading run-getter, is yet to get a fifty in this edition. He has 128 runs from nine matches at 16.00. In his last five games, he has two ducks and two single-digit scores.

GT will be high on confidence after Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia’s Houdini act against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The two retained their composure to plunder 25 runs in the final over to take the team home. The Hardik Pandya-led team has now won four successive matches to move to the top.

The ability to pick up early wickets may prove to be the difference between the two sides. With Mohammad Shami and Lockie Ferguson spearheading the pace attack, the Titans have effected the most dismissals in the PowerPlay (19).

However, RCB leads the charts when it comes to the number of runs scored (735) and wickets taken (31) in the middle overs with Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga being the key contributors.