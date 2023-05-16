ADVERTISEMENT

Ray Allen exchanges jersey with Surya Kumar Yadav, shares his inspirational thoughts

May 16, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated May 17, 2023 11:55 am IST - NEW DELHI

Allen exchanged jerseys with Surya Kumar Yadav in a meeting with the cricket star

Kamesh Srinivasan

Cricket star Surya Kumar Yadav exchanges jersey with NBA star Ray Allen. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In continuation with the growing list of NBA stars visiting the country, two-time NBA champion Ray Allen was in Delhi, after watching an IPL game in Mumbai.

Allen exchanged jerseys with Surya Kumar Yadav in a meeting with the cricket star, even as he felt the “energy, atmosphere and celebrations” of the cricket match, and the way the fans “care about their team”.

In his short visit, he was scheduled to meet the young players of the NBA Academy and NBA schools in Greater Noida, and interact with them, but that did not happen as he fell sick.

Yet, there was no dearth of inspiration as Allen shared the experience with the media in the Capital on Tuesday, and gave tips for the youngsters who aspire to make a mark in the game.

Talking about the stress of big matches and crucial moments, Allen pointed out that one trained very hard because one wanted to win and play well.

“We rehearse and practice so much, not till we get it right, but till we don’t get it wrong”, he stressed.

Elaborating on the point, Allen said, “Great players, be it in football, cricket or basketball, step up and do things in the big moments”.

When sought for guidance for the young players in the country for whom NBA may look a distant dream, Allen pointed out that the best method was persistence.

“You continue to play on a daily basis. Shoot free throws. It is a skill-based game. If you are there every day, training hard, you will get better. Continue to fight. Nobody can make you a great player. You have to do it yourself”, said Allen, even as he acknowledged the role of the coaches in helping him move from one level to another in his sterling career.

He goaded Indian players to try the league in China or Europe, if they are not getting chances at home. He also felt that with the social media, talented kids had the chance to connect with players, coaches and find their way forward.

