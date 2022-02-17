Rawat, Kadhe go down fighting

Myneni and Ramkumar pair in last four

India’s singles challenge at the second leg of the Bengaluru Open ATP tournament ended on Thursday following close defeats for wild cards Sidharth Rawat and Arjun Kadhe.

While Rawat lost to Swiss Antoine Bellier 4-6, 6-2, 4-6, Kadhe was beaten by France’s Enzo Couacaud 7-6(7), 7-5.

In doubles, Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan entered the semifinals, beating Vladyslav Orlov and Kai Wehnelt 6-4, 7-6(3). They were joined in the last-four by the Sriram Balaji-Vishnu Vardhan combine and the top-seeded pair of Arjun Kadhe and Alexander Erler.

The results: Singles (round-of-16): Singles: Johan Nikles (Sui) bt Markos Kalovelonis (Gre) 6-2, 6-3; Enzo Couacaud (Fra) bt Arjun Kadhe (Ind) 7-6(7), 7-5; Antoine Bellier (Sui) bt Sidharth Rawat 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; Borna Gojo (Cro) bt Andrey Kuznetsov (Rus) 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles (quarterfinals): Saketh Myneni & Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Vladyslav Orlov (Ukr) & Kai Wehnelt (Ger) 6-4, 7-6(3); Enzo Coucaud (Fra) & Andrew Harris (Aus) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Purav Raja 3-6, 6-2, [13-11]; Sriram Balaji & Vishnu Vardhan bt Markos Kalovelonis (Gre) & Toshihide Matsui (Jpn) 6-3, 4-6, [11-9]; Alexander Erler (Aut) & Arjun Kadhe bt Prajwal Dev & Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha 6-1, 3-6, [10-6].