Ravishing Form and Shabelle please
Ravishing Form and Shabelle pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (May 4).
Inner sand:
1000m: True Marshall (A. Asbar) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely.
Outer sand:
600m: Automatic (rb) 46.5. Easy. Ashwa Bravo (A. Asbar) 45.5. Moved on the bit.
1000m: Lake Tahoe (Oliver) 1-16, 600/45. In fine trim. Ravishing Form (Oliver) 1-15, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.
1200m: Allatractive (P. Ramesh) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Shabelle (Shreyas) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. pleased. Yukan (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Easy. Tough Cookie (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well.
