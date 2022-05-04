Ravishing Form and Shabelle please

May 04, 2022 16:20 IST

Ravishing Form and Shabelle pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday morning (May 4).

Inner sand:

1000m: True Marshall (A. Asbar) 1-9, 600/41. Moved freely.

Outer sand:

600m: Automatic (rb) 46.5. Easy. Ashwa Bravo (A. Asbar) 45.5. Moved on the bit.

1000m: Lake Tahoe (Oliver) 1-16, 600/45. In fine trim. Ravishing Form (Oliver) 1-15, 600/43.5. Moved impressively.

1200m: Allatractive (P. Ramesh) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-15, 600/45. Moved freely. Shabelle (Shreyas) 1-30.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/43.5. pleased. Yukan (rb) 1-32, 1,000/1-16, 600/46. Easy. Tough Cookie (rb) 1-29.5, 1,000/1-14.5, 600/45.5. Shaped well.