Ravi Kumar, Sumit Sangwan test positive

World Cup medal-winning rifle shooter Ravi Kumar tested positive for propranolol during a domestic competition here. The substance is used to treat high blood pressure and is on the prohibited list of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

The 29-year-old Ravi, who has not been with the National team since the Munich World Cup last May, was a bronze winner at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and the 2014 Asian Games in 10m air rifle.

“I had taken the medicine to treat migraine inadvertently. It was after being prescribed by my doctor at home days before I was tested during the Kumar Surendra Nath Memorial Meet in May-June,” said Ravi.

Former Asian silver-medallist boxer Sumit Sangwan, too, failed a dope test. He tested positive for a diuretic acetazolamide.

Indian Boxing’s High Performance Director Santiago Nieva revealed that Sangwan has left the national camp in Patiala. “He has taken leave to deal with this issue,” he said.