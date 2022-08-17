Ravi Dahiya to train abroad ahead of Worlds

Special Correspondent

Special Correspondent

KOLKATA

Olympic silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya will train in Russian wrestling hub Vladikavkaz ahead of the World Championships, scheduled to be held in Belgrade next month. The 24-year-old will be accompanied by his coach Arun Kumar, sparring partner Sahil and physiotherapist Dr. Munish Kumar during the 29-day camp, entirely funded by the Union Sports Ministry under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), said a statement on Wednesday. Dahiya, also a Worlds bronze medallist, was sanctioned a special training camp in Bulgaria besides competitive exposure in Bulgaria, Turkey and Mongolia prior to the Commonwealth Games. He landed a gold medal in 57kg at the Games.