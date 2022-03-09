Ratnakar Shetty’s autobiography released 

Have not seen anyone else who is respected by players and administrators alike, says Vengsarkar

Have not seen anyone else who is respected by players and administrators alike, says Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar, the former India captain, credited Ratnakar Shetty for being one of the most player-friendly administrators he has seen over the years.

“The first time I met Prof. Shetty was in 1989 when I played my 100th Test at the Wankhede Stadium. Since then, having worked with him as a player and as an administrator post-retirement. And I can assure you that I have not seen an administrator who is respected and admired by players and administrators alike as much as him,” Vengsarkar said on Monday.

Vengsarkar was speaking at the release function of a book titled On Board: My Years in BCCI, an autobiographical account of Shetty’s experiences as an administrator.

Shetty, a Chemistry professor by profession, went on to be the BCCI’s first Chief Administrative Officer after serving the Mumbai Cricket Association in various capacities. The book was released by Sharad Pawar, the former president of the MCA, BCCI and International Cricket Council.

“I am delighted that during my tenure at the MCA and the BCCI, we could strengthen the facilities at the MCA and all the other State associations,” Pawar said. “I am proud to state that Prof. Shetty was one constant during all the reforms. His administrative acumen and eye for detail meant we could actually implement all the reforms.”

Shetty acknowledged four administrators. Jagmohan Dalmiya for “getting me involved in BCCI for the first time”, Pawar for “getting things done”, Shashank Manohar and N. Srinivasan as “two different personalities but who were unique in their own ways”.

“The corporate structure in the BCCI was brought in by Mr. Srinivasan,” Shetty said.