Rasputin shines

December 01, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Rasputin shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 1) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Golden Neil (J. Chinoy) 42. Easy. Emerald Queen (Nazil) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Wild Hammer (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Coeur De Lion (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Into The Storm (S. Kamble) 56, 600/42. Moved fluently. Metzinger (Nazil) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Alpine Star (Mustakim) 1-11, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Chat (Nazil) 1-23, 800/54, 600/41. Urged in the last part. Kings Love (Nazil) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Pushed. Northbound (rb) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Moved freely.

1600m: Rasputin (Mustakim), Alpha Domino (C.S. Jodha) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former was well in hand and they finished level.

Mock race noted on November 30 (race track):

1200m: Dream Seller (R. Ajinkya), Multiverse (S. Kamble), The Godfather (V. Bunde), Arthur (H.M. Akshay) and Jerusalem (S.J. Sunil) 1-12, 600/36. Won by: 1/2, 1L and 9L. Dream Seller won the race pillar to post. Jerusalem was slowly off by a distance and finished far behind.

Second Mock race: 1400m: Northern Lights (N. Bhosale), Zuccarelli (C. Umesh), Jendayi (Trevor) and Capitolium (Neeraj) 1-24, 600/34. Won by: 1L, 1/2 and Lnk. Northern Lights won the race start to finish while Jendayi who came very well from last position and finished third was impressive.

