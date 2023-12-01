HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rasputin shines

December 01, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Rasputin shone when the horses were exercised here on Friday (Dec. 1) morning.

Inner sand:

600m: Golden Neil (J. Chinoy) 42. Easy. Emerald Queen (Nazil) 39. Moved freely.

800m: Wild Hammer (J. Chinoy) 53, 600/40. Pressed. Coeur De Lion (Aniket) 53, 600/40. Moved well. Into The Storm (S. Kamble) 56, 600/42. Moved fluently. Metzinger (Nazil) 56, 600/42. Easy.

1000m: Alpine Star (Mustakim) 1-11, 600/43. Easy.

1200m: Chat (Nazil) 1-23, 800/54, 600/41. Urged in the last part. Kings Love (Nazil) 1-21, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/42. Pushed. Northbound (rb) 1-25, 1000/1-10, 800/56, 600/42. Moved freely.

1600m: Rasputin (Mustakim), Alpha Domino (C.S. Jodha) 1-53, 1400/1-38, 1200/1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41. Former was well in hand and they finished level.

Mock race noted on November 30 (race track):

1200m: Dream Seller (R. Ajinkya), Multiverse (S. Kamble), The Godfather (V. Bunde), Arthur (H.M. Akshay) and Jerusalem (S.J. Sunil) 1-12, 600/36. Won by: 1/2, 1L and 9L. Dream Seller won the race pillar to post. Jerusalem was slowly off by a distance and finished far behind.

Second Mock race: 1400m: Northern Lights (N. Bhosale), Zuccarelli (C. Umesh), Jendayi (Trevor) and Capitolium (Neeraj) 1-24, 600/34. Won by: 1L, 1/2 and Lnk. Northern Lights won the race start to finish while Jendayi who came very well from last position and finished third was impressive.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.