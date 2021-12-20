Sport

Rasputin impresses

Rasputin impressed when the horses were exercised here on Monday (Dec. 20) morning.

Inner sand

600m: Winstar (T.S. Jodha) 41. Easy.

800m: Galloping Glory (Bhawani), I Am The Way (rb) 55, 600/40. Both were level. Lagertha (rb) 52, 600/38. Moved freely. C'est L'Amour (Aniket) 52, 600/39. Urged. Zarriya (app) 52, 600/39. Moved freely.

1000m: Multiencrypted (Sandesh) 1-11, 600/43. Easy. Mishka's Pride (Raghuveer), Memorable Moments (Hamir) 1-10, 600/40. Both moved level freely. Viva La Vida (Dashrath) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40. Pushed. Hyperdimensional (Parmar), Hellbent (Sandesh) 1-8, 600/41. Both moved neck and neck freely.

1400m: Rasputin (A. Imran Khan), Flaming Lamborgini (Mansoor) 1-34, 1200/1-20, 1000/1-7, 800/54, 600/41. Former made up four lengths and easily finished a distance ahead.

Outer sand

800m: Shadows (S. Amit) 56, 600/42. Easy.

Gate practice (noted on inner sand)

1000m: 2/y/os Queen's Pride (Agarwal), King's Best (Daman) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41. Pair jumped out well and moved freely. La Petite Maison (Bhawani), Tale Of A Champion — Autumn Sky (Nadeem) 1-10, 600/40. Pair moved level freely. 2/y/os Balenciaga (Mosin), Goldiva (Rupesh) 1-10, 600/42. Former finished a distance ahead. She's On Fire (Rupesh) 1-6, 800/52, 600/39. Moved well.

Noted on December 19

Inner sand

600m: Sufiyah (Zameer) 38. Moved freely. 2/y/os Swift (Kirtish), King's Ransom (rb) 42. Pair easy. Air Max (Zeeshan) 41. Easy.

800m: Right To Privacy (rb), Chastity (Khalander) 55, 600/41. They were urged and the former was one length better. Wayin (Zameer) 51, 600/39. Moved fluently. 2/y/os Hooves Of Thunder (Yash), Noble King (Peter) 53, 600/39. Former finished a distance ahead. Dreams (rb) 56, 600/41. Easy. Fassbinder (Zervan) 53, 600/38. Moved well. 2/y/os Jerusalem (Yash), Noble King (Peter) 54, 600/40. Former finished six lengths in front.

1000m: Zarak (T. Mahesh) 1-11, 600/42. Easy. Birkin Blower (Akshay) 1-9, 800/53, 600/40. Moved well. Flaming Fire (Yash) 1-4, 800/50, 600/38. Moved attractively. Bright Approach (A. Prakash) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. 2/y/os Phoenix Tower — Anacapri (Mudassar), Fiero — Velocita (Zervan) 1-11, 600/42. Pair urged and ended level. 2/y/os Fiero — Historica (Zervan), Metzinger (Mudassar) 1-12, 600/43. Pair easy.

1200m: Enlightened (rb), Commandment (T.S. Jodha) 1-21, 600/40. They were urged and finished level. Full Of Grace (Akshay), Absolute Star (Zervan) 1-21, 600/40. Former started three lengths behind and finished three lengths ahead. The Awakening (Yash) 1-19, 600/38. Moved well. Arabian Phoenix (Zervan), Willy Wonka (Akshay) 1-21, 600/39. Former strode out well and ended four lengths in front. Baby Bazooka (Zervan), Evangeline (Akshay) 1-22, 600/39. Former made up three lengths and finished five lengths ahead.

Outer sand

800m: Hot To Trot (Raghuveer), Lightningonmyfeet (Hamir) 57, 600/43. Former superior. Shadows (rb) 57, 600/44. Easy. Allied Attack (T.S. Jodha) 57, 600/43. Easy.

1000m: Wafy (Mansoor), Aadhya (Shelar) 1-12, 600/44. Former superior.


