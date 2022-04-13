Sport

Rasputin and Rubik Star please

Mumbai: Rasputin and Rubik Star pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Apr. 13) morning. Inner sand.600m: Juiced (Parmar) 38. Urged. Fast Rain (Parmar) 41. Easy. 800m: Multiencrypted (Parmar) 53, 600/39. Pressed. Liberation (V. Bunde) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Toofan (P. Naidu) 51, 600/39. Moved well. Scotland (Raghuveer), Leto (Sandesh) 1400/600m 55. Both moved freely. 1000m: Lord And Master (Kirtish) 1-8, 600/41. Moved freely. Tasman (Ayyar) 1-9, 600/41. Moved well. Dufy (P. Naidu), Sky Hawk (Nazil) 1-7, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Desert Fire (Aniket) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. 1200m: Rubik Star (rb) 1-20, 600/40. Responded well to the urgings. Willy Wonkaa (Zervan) 1-24, 600/41. Pushed. 1600m: Rasputin (Zervan) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-23, 800/55, 600/41. Should make amends. Noted on April 12.Inner sand.800m: The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Urged. Sim Sim (P. Naidu) 52, 600/38. Moved well. 1000m: Kiefer (R.S. Bhati), Starry Spirit (Zervan) 1-10, 600/42. They finished level. Balenciaga (Mosin) 1-7, 600/40. Moved well. Nusrat (P. Naidu), Scottish Scholar (V. Bunde) 1-9, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
horse racing
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 13, 2022 6:13:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/rasputin-and-rubik-star-please/article65317795.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY