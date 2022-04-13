Rasputin and Rubik Star please

Mumbai: Rasputin and Rubik Star pleased when the horses were exercised here on Wednesday (Apr. 13) morning. Inner sand.600m: Juiced (Parmar) 38. Urged. Fast Rain (Parmar) 41. Easy. 800m: Multiencrypted (Parmar) 53, 600/39. Pressed. Liberation (V. Bunde) 55, 600/40. Moved freely. Toofan (P. Naidu) 51, 600/39. Moved well. Scotland (Raghuveer), Leto (Sandesh) 1400/600m 55. Both moved freely. 1000m: Lord And Master (Kirtish) 1-8, 600/41. Moved freely. Tasman (Ayyar) 1-9, 600/41. Moved well. Dufy (P. Naidu), Sky Hawk (Nazil) 1-7, 600/39. Former finished six lengths ahead. Desert Fire (Aniket) 1-12, 600/43. Easy. 1200m: Rubik Star (rb) 1-20, 600/40. Responded well to the urgings. Willy Wonkaa (Zervan) 1-24, 600/41. Pushed. 1600m: Rasputin (Zervan) 1-52, 1400/1-37, 1200/1-23, 800/55, 600/41. Should make amends. Noted on April 12.Inner sand.800m: The Flutist (T.S. Jodha) 54, 600/40. Urged. Sim Sim (P. Naidu) 52, 600/38. Moved well. 1000m: Kiefer (R.S. Bhati), Starry Spirit (Zervan) 1-10, 600/42. They finished level. Balenciaga (Mosin) 1-7, 600/40. Moved well. Nusrat (P. Naidu), Scottish Scholar (V. Bunde) 1-9, 600/40. Former finished five lengths ahead.